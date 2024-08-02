BETRAYAL OF DUTY: Director Rowe Personally Crippled Trump’s Secret Service Team. “The security ‘breakdowns’ were so massive and implausible when combined that any large police force could have done a better job than the most elite protection unit in the world. The shooter was identified, tracked, photographed, filmed on the roof, the Secret Service was warned multiple times, the shooter was in the line of sight of the snipers, and Trump was trotted out onto the stage and kept there as the shooter was lining up his shot in full view of the Secret Service snipers. None of that is disputable.”