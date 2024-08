PRIORITIES:

US Mariners: the Houthis are attacking us!

Train engineers: the hours are brutal and tracks are in bad condition

Tuckers: I can’t even park my truck to rest

Car drivers: the traffic is insane

Pilots: is my boeing plane even safe?

— John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) August 1, 2024