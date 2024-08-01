WRAP YOUR HEAD AROUND THIS: Take all of the wealth — $152 Trillion — generated by every American since the first day this nation existed under the U.S. Constitution. Now compare that with the total federal debt, including all debts, liabilities and unfunded obligations — $142 Trillion.

In other words, the present government debt equals 93 percent of all the wealth generated in this country since the Constitution was ratified by the requisite number of states in 1778, according to Just Facts’ James Agresti.