LONG-TERM COSTS OF ILLEGAL ALIENS: Jessica Vaughn of the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) examines the long-term costs of the entry of hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens into the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, as a model for what to expect for the nation as a while. Trust me, it ain’t pretty and it won’t be cheap.
