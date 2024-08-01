August 1, 2024

LONG-TERM COSTS OF ILLEGAL ALIENS: Jessica Vaughn of the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) examines the long-term costs of the entry of hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens into the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, as a model for what to expect for the nation as a while. Trust me, it ain’t pretty and it won’t be cheap.

Posted at 8:48 am by Mark Tapscott