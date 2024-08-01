HOW INCOMPETENT CAN YOU BE? “The discussion revolves around a video showing a person moving on a rooftop near where President Trump was shot, leading to widespread speculation that the incident was an inside job. Many users express disbelief that the Secret Service and FBI could have missed the shooter, suggesting intentional negligence or involvement. The video, obtained by Fox News, has fueled further theories and calls for accountability, with some users pointing to additional suspicious activities and connections related to the event. The overall sentiment is one of deep distrust in government and media, with a strong belief that the incident was orchestrated from within the security apparatus.”