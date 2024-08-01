UTAH HAS BEEN A DISAPPOINTMENT FOR A DECADE OR MORE: Utah Gets Exposed For Its Pro-illegal Alien Sanctuary Policies. “We have to remember that the present migration crisis that’s afflicting the US is a bipartisan endeavor, where both Democrats and Republicans have their hands in the mass migration cookie jar. In reality, the US has a pro-mass migration uniparty.”
