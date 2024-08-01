LIKE EVERYTHING ELSE ABOUT THE VP:
A promise as trustworthy as gas station sushi. :D https://t.co/HXfqJFZJRR
— Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) July 31, 2024
LIKE EVERYTHING ELSE ABOUT THE VP:
A promise as trustworthy as gas station sushi. :D https://t.co/HXfqJFZJRR
— Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) July 31, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.