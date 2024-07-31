DANICA PATRICK: “I don’t care who you sleep with. Whatever. But the media has spent eight years telling us Trump allegedly sleeping with Stormy Daniels is a monstrously important aspect of his character and fitness for office. How can they ignore Kamala banging Willie Brown, the married mayor?”
