Trump has the audience dying in Chicago "I've known Kamala a long time… She was always of Indian heritage… I didn't know she was Black until a couple of years ago when she happened to turn Black" pic.twitter.com/JfR7DlQWNb — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 31, 2024

The ministry of truth had to immediately get on air and tell their viewers that the laughter they heard at the Black journalist Convention during Trump's talk was actually "laughter mocking laughter" I missed this level of panic so much pic.twitter.com/a8k50xBEx3 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 31, 2024

Kamala is 60 years old, was raised by academics, spent her teens in Montreal, Canada, lied about listening to Tupac, lives in a $5M home with her husband Doug Emhoff & just had “Meg Thee Stallion” twerking on stage for her in Atlanta Trump knows exactly what he’s doing — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 31, 2024

This was the most exciting Trump event since the 2016 election — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 31, 2024

All the outrage will just spread his remarks about Kamala further to their target audience.

UPDATE: Mainstream Media’s New Project: Kamalaflage!

Plus: Trump Attended the National Association of Black Journalists Conference and Hoo Boy. “Former President Donald Trump returned to his vintage, hilarious persona, attending the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago, which triggered members of this organization. Karen Attiah, an editor and columnist for The Washington Post and co-chair of the NABJ convention, resigned in protest. It got off to a rocky start, but the question was ridiculous, one of many hurled at the former president by ABC News’ Rachel Scott. . . . One of the best lines was Trump saying that Harris was Indian and then became black, which drew laughter from the audience. Laughing at Trump or with him—who cares; it was hilarious. A nice undershot at a woman with a penchant for saying anything to get elected, who has no principles, core, or the experience to occupy the highest office in the land.”