July 31, 2024

HEH:

All the outrage will just spread his remarks about Kamala further to their target audience.

UPDATE: Mainstream Media’s New Project: Kamalaflage!

Plus: Trump Attended the National Association of Black Journalists Conference and Hoo Boy. “Former President Donald Trump returned to his vintage, hilarious persona, attending the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago, which triggered members of this organization. Karen Attiah, an editor and columnist for The Washington Post and co-chair of the NABJ convention, resigned in protest. It got off to a rocky start, but the question was ridiculous, one of many hurled at the former president by ABC News’ Rachel Scott. . . . One of the best lines was Trump saying that Harris was Indian and then became black, which drew laughter from the audience. Laughing at Trump or with him—who cares; it was hilarious. A nice undershot at a woman with a penchant for saying anything to get elected, who has no principles, core, or the experience to occupy the highest office in the land.”

