OUT: DEI. IN: MEI. Merit, Excellence And Intelligence: An Anti-DEI Approach Catches On In Companies — Is Higher Ed Next?

An idea so crazy it just might work! But note the basically-racist take from someone whose rice bowl is threatened: “‘Saying you hire for merit, excellence and intelligence is really saying people who are historically underrepresented are not worthy,’ says Seena Hodges, a DEI consultant who calls herself the Woke Coach.”