THOUGHTS ON Selfishness and Therapy Culture. “I don’t want you to think that I’m opposed to therapy as such. In fact I’m here to complain, as I have before, about the way therapy has gone from being a tool to being a culture, in a way that’s bad for everyone. . . . I find the notion that everyone should be in therapy very strange, just like I would it strange if it was routinely said that everyone should be on antibiotics.”