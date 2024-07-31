DON SURBER ON Being Called Weird by a Weirdo. “Calling someone weird only works if you are not weird. . . . Seriously, Walz needs to sit this one out. The Tennessee Star reported, ‘Minnesota Taxpayer-Funded Pride Event to Be Hosted by Satanist Incest Pornographer.'”

UPDATE: From a friend.

MORE: The pervasiveness of “weird” in the mind of Tim Walz. “Anyway, it seems that “normal” is a very high standard this time around. But it’s strange for Democrats to call the whole group of Republican candidates ‘weird’ when, for so long, they’ve been stressing the singular weirdness of Trump. I’m very susceptible to the argument that we need a President who’s at least normal, but there’s something abnormal — perverse — about generating the feeling that all the candidates are weird.”

Biden was sold as normal but wasn’t. Kamala isn’t normal. J.D. Vance is the most normal person on the menu for this election, and they’re going out of their way to call him weird.