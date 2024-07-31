IT’S AS IF ALL OF THE MSM KAMALA-FEVER MEANS NOTHING: Trump remains the favorite in 2024 presidential race despite Harris’ rise: Nate Silver.
It’s like they fell off the coconut tree…. on their heads.
