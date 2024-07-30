THE POLICE AREN’T THERE TO PROTECT CITIZENS FROM CRIMINALS, BUT TO PROTECT CRIMINALS FROM CITIZENS. BUT IF THEY OVER DO THEIR JOBS, WELL . . . Violent crowd clashes with UK police after young girls killed. “A large crowd of anti-Muslim protesters clashed with police on Tuesday in a northern English town where three girls were stabbed to death and five other children critically wounded during an attack on a Taylor Swift-themed event on Monday. The horrific stabbing incident in Southport, a quiet seaside town north of Liverpool, has shocked the nation. Police have said it was not linked to terrorism and that the suspect was born in the UK.”

They won’t release his name or anything about him, though, which has people drawing the obvious conclusions. Dumb.