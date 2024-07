BOLD STRATEGY, COTTON, LET’S SEE IF IT PAYS OFF FOR THEM:

The Harris campaign has decided they want to fight a culture war this summer with the GOP. Their cultural priorities are:

—Sex changes for minors

—Drag shows for kids

—Pornography in schools

—Men in women’s sports

—Men in girls’ restrooms and locker rooms

—race-based everything

— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 30, 2024