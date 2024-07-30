AND WORSE RULERS: Socialists make terrible neighbors.

In today’s episode of “Democrats defend unadulterated evil,” vice presidential hopeful and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told liberals, “Don’t ever shy away from our progressive values. One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.” . . .

All that aside, let’s consider how neighborly socialism has historically been. Socialist and communist governments murdered an estimated 168,759,000 people from 1900-1987, by far the largest genocide in human history. The Marxists killed six times as many innocent people as the fascists and three times as many people as Genghis Khan’s Golden Horde. The Chinese communists murdered around 90 million people, and Joseph Stalin’s 43 million kills brought the USSR’s death toll to around 70 million, hardly neighborly. Ask a modern-day Ukrainian how it feels to be the neighbors of a post-socialist oligarchic state.

Walz, Harris, and even Marx-loving, Soviet Union-honeymooning Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are no Stalin or Chairman Mao, or at least our constitutional order has thus far successfully prevented them from becoming those dictators. But to pretend that their deranged and oppressive policies are neighborly is as nonsensical as it is malicious.

During the George Floyd race riots of 2020, Walz allowed masked bands of street communists to burn Minneapolis to the ground, causing half a billion in damage to over 1,500 locations as then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA raised money to bail out the rioters. Her post on X promoting the fundraiser is still active.