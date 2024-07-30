IN HER DEFENSE, SHE’S A MORON:
Molly Jong-Fast says JD Vance only wants “white children.”
Vance has an Indian-American wife and three biracial children.pic.twitter.com/zVDY7cfixN
— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 30, 2024
IN HER DEFENSE, SHE’S A MORON:
Molly Jong-Fast says JD Vance only wants “white children.”
Vance has an Indian-American wife and three biracial children.pic.twitter.com/zVDY7cfixN
— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 30, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.