‘HEALTH EQUITY’ VS. TEACHING ACTUAL MEDICINE. Med schools in 2024: “Instead of asking, ‘How can individuals protect themselves against health problems?,’ doctors should wonder, ‘What kind of public collective action is necessary to confront health inequity across identifiable populations?’”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.