I’M BEGINNING TO LOSE TRUST IN OUR GOVERNMENT: Another Secret Service Lapse for Trump in Nashville. Well, this was only vaguely a lapse, really. But: “Speaking of the previous debacle on July 13, the Pennsylvania shooting story only gets worse. Newly revealed text messages indicate that Thomas Crooks had been on authorities’ radar for a full ninety minutes before the shooting. The communications were provided by both local and federal authorities.”

