July 30, 2024

SOMETHING THAT CAN’T GO ON FOREVER, WON’T:

I’ve kind of got learned helplessness here. It’s not that I don’t care, it’s that I don’t think anything will be done until there’s a serious crash. Conservatives and small government types should be ready to seize and pounce when it happens, and roll out a Millei-type program of slashing spending. And they should be ready to face extralegal, and possibly violent, resistance to that program from those who want to fill the troughs just one more time.

Posted at 12:40 pm by Glenn Reynolds