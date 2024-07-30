SOMETHING THAT CAN’T GO ON FOREVER, WON’T:
Since January 2020 the debt has ballooned by 50% from $23 trillion to $35 trillion.
Interest on the debt is also skyrocketed with higher rates, averaging around 5% lately.
Interest on the debt is on pace for $1.5 trillion next year, about 30% of all govt revenue collected. pic.twitter.com/WfNGOGcEjo
— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 29, 2024
I’ve kind of got learned helplessness here. It’s not that I don’t care, it’s that I don’t think anything will be done until there’s a serious crash. Conservatives and small government types should be ready to seize and pounce when it happens, and roll out a Millei-type program of slashing spending. And they should be ready to face extralegal, and possibly violent, resistance to that program from those who want to fill the troughs just one more time.