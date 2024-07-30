SOMETHING THAT CAN’T GO ON FOREVER, WON’T:

Since January 2020 the debt has ballooned by 50% from $23 trillion to $35 trillion.

Interest on the debt is also skyrocketed with higher rates, averaging around 5% lately.

Interest on the debt is on pace for $1.5 trillion next year, about 30% of all govt revenue collected. pic.twitter.com/WfNGOGcEjo

— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 29, 2024