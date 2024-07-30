NORMS:

The standard bearer of Johnson’s party was shot in the head by a would-be assassin two weeks ago and this is the guy who said we needed to therefore speak nicely about our adversaries.

The “democracy” and “norms” party has now fully embraced fundamentally uprooting and remaking our Supreme Court — entirely because they aren’t getting their preferred outcomes in some major cases. That’s the only reason https://t.co/YVqVAOnW6M

Also: Biden Calls Speaker Johnson “Dead on Arrival.” Twice.

They advertised Biden as bringing a return to norms and civility. Keep that in mind when you see how they’re advertising Kamala.

The Democrat Party just installed a socialist as its nominee who received zero votes.

They cancelled the primary, refused to hold a new one. No one even knows who is running the country.

Has there ever been a bigger political scandal in US history?

— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 30, 2024