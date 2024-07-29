TROUBLE: Harris VP Short-Lister Comes Loaded with Baggage. “On the menu today: A new report contends that Minnesota governor Tim Walz is on the short list to be Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate. This is almost laughable when you look at Walz’s record running the state government, which somehow manages to combine the honesty of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, the competence of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, and the sharp-eyed ethical-watchdog instincts of soon-to-be-former New Jersey senator Bob Menendez.”

Add that to Josh Shapiro’s sexual harassment issues and Mark Kelly’s Chinese spy balloon interests, and it’s narrowing the field a bit.