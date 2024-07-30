BIDEN’S LATEST DEMENTED ACTION: The lamest lame duck executive seeks to meddle with the judicial branch. “These are familiar proposals. Are we to discuss them anew because they are proposed by our greatly diminished President? There is no prospect of passing these amendments. We are simply being assigned a topic by a very foolish fond old man.”
“Now that I have honorably limited my government service to just 51 years, I think the proper limit for a position that is supposed to be lifetime should be 18 years. Rules start NOW!” https://t.co/lt5ENXgE0H
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 29, 2024