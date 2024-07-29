WE CAN HOPE:
If the military supports the will of the people, it is over for Maduro https://t.co/xp885EFuVt
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2024
WE CAN HOPE:
If the military supports the will of the people, it is over for Maduro https://t.co/xp885EFuVt
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.