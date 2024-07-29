THIS IS HOW LITTLE THEY VALUE YOUR PRIVACY — THEY SOLD IT FOR CHEAP: Automakers Sold Drivers’ Data for Shockingly Low Amounts of Money. “One shocking revelation from the letter is just how little the manufacturers actually profited from selling the data. Staffers from Sen. Wyden’s office investigated the three automakers and found that Verisk paid Honda $25,920 over four years for information about 97,000 cars, amounting to just 26 cents per car. Hyundai was paid just over $1 million for data on roughly 1.7 million cars over a six-year period, totaling 61 cents a car. GM would not reveal how much it was paid, according to Sen. Wyden, though a new report this week from the New York Times suggests the manufacturer sold data for more than 8 million cars.”