BECAUSE THE NARRATIVE ABOUT “ESCALATION” IS CONTROLLED BY PEOPLE WHO HATE ISRAEL: Why is it only ‘escalation’ when Israel retaliates? Israel has every right to respond to Hezbollah’s cruel slaughter of 12 Druze kids.

Let me just also ask, what’s wrong with escalation? D-Day was an escalation. So were the Doolittle Raid and Hiroshima. Escalation ends wars. A “peace process,” on the other hand, keeps them going forever. Which serves the interests of some, sure enough.