WELL, OF COURSE THEY’D PREFER HARRIS: Iran Is Working to Undercut Trump in Presidential Election, U.S. Spy Agencies Say: Tehran’s preference is rooted in concerns about a Trump presidency fanning tensions with U.S.
“Fanning tensions.”
