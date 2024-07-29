TONI AIRAKSINEN: Lawyer: Autistic Students Disadvantaged By Biden’s Title IX’s Kangaroo Courts. “Normal autistic behaviors may be misinterpreted by Title IX administrators. In fact, most of Title IX training involves attributing ‘negative connotations to behaviors which are quite common to autistic people,’ explains Tucker. Examples of this include failure to make eye contact, delay in providing answers during questioning, lack of emotion, and defensiveness or anger if the student feels they are being challenged. The training of campus Title IX administrators often makes no concession for those on the autism spectrum, despite that anywhere from 10-20% of men are on it.”

Report these Title IX administrators to the ADA administrators.