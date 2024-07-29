LAST WEEK’S NETANYAHU CAPITOL PROTESTS JUST A WARMUP? Former New Left mob tactics trainer Richard Pollock observes in his latest column that “the latest violence in Washington has been part of a slow, but escalating set of acts. The Palestinian who wrote on D.C.’s Christopher Columbus monument that ‘Hamas is Coming’ wasn’t an idle threat. Palestinians are seeking to up the ante.”

Pollock also talked Ryan Mauro of the Capital Research Center (CRC), another guy who is an expert on who is funding, organizing and strategizing for the pro-Hamas/pro-Palestinian mobs. Mauro sees a new and disturbing characteristic in the D.C. mob violence around the U.S. Capitol:

“These aren’t just critics of Israel They’re not Republicans or Democrats. They’re not liberals. We really have to think of these groups as a new paradigm because they’re communists, anarchists, radical Islamicists and anti-Americans. It really sets them apart from the categories of people that we’re used to dealing with people like liberals and those demonstrating for women’s rights. No, this is separate. This is an eco-system that is against both political parties, against liberals and conservatives.”

Liberals, are you listening?