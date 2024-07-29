THIS IS EXACTLY RIGHT:
The legacy media engages in the mass synchronization of emotion for political purposes.
They are a de facto arm of the DNC.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024
THIS IS EXACTLY RIGHT:
The legacy media engages in the mass synchronization of emotion for political purposes.
They are a de facto arm of the DNC.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.