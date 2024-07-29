WHO IS RUNNING OUR COUNTRY? YOU’RE NOT SUPPOSED TO ASK THAT, PEASANT!

Is she our president now? Could someone let us know when and how that happened? https://t.co/zVdRdFxwVe — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 29, 2024

All out war is coming to the Middle East, the American president is mostly gone, his vacuous VP (and who knows who else) is in charge, and we’re not supposed to notice. Very scary time for the world. But tell me more about Vance’s cat lady comments. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 27, 2024

UPDATE: Quasi-President Reverses: On Second Thought, Let’s Revamp SCOTUS. “Wait a minute — which Quasi-President? We have two now, you know. We have the one who disappeared for a week and who became the first major-party nominee to withdraw from a presidential race. And then we have the one who spent most of her time as VP hiding from the media and talking in circles while out in public. This proposal to revamp the Supreme Court comes from the Quasi-President who opposed this plan before dropping out of the election. Or, at least that’s what we’re being told.”

Plus:

First off, this is nothing more than demagoguery. The “reforms” in this proposal would require a constitutional amendment. Such amendments require either two-thirds majorities in both chambers of Congress or an Article V convention to send it to the states. Thirty-eight state legislatures would then have to ratify the amendment, but it wouldn’t get past the thresholds; such a proposal won’t get that kind of a consensus in either chamber of Congress, and the Left lives in (unjustified) fear of an Article V convention. It’s an absurd attempt to undermine the Supreme Court by the Left and find shortcuts to taking it back over again more quickly than current prospects allow. So who does this demagoguery serve? It doesn’t serve Biden, who’s not running for president any longer. It does serve Kamala Harris, however, and appears to align much closer to the views of her progressive allies than it does Biden’s previous positions on such changes. And it is miiiiiighty curious that this reversal comes after Biden went incognito for a week while withdrawing from the race by tweet, and then waiting three days to appear before a camera and offer no real explanation. The White House insists that Biden is fully capable of handling the duties of his office, but so far we have seen no evidence of that, and plenty of evidence to the contrary. Perhaps Biden himself has decided to fully throw in with the progressives — his legislative agenda during this one term certainly suggests that, and his appointments to the courts and executive branch do as well. Biden plans to deliver a speech in Austin, TX this week to argue for this new plan, which goes beyond the recommendations of his own study commission — whose findings Biden buried in the end anyway.

Fake read meat for the more ignorant portions of his base. Which to be fair, is a lot of his base.