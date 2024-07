THEY’RE BOTH HANDSOME, BUT THE MASERATI LOOKS MUCH BETTER IN MY OPINION: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT63 vs. Maserati MC20 Cielo: Duel for Grand Tourer Supremacy!

But I don’t even have to be tempted, because the Insta-Wife doesn’t like riding in small cars, and there’s no point having a sports car if you’re not going to have a hot chick in the passenger seat. I do think it’s funny that the Maserati’s interior is much more low-key than the Mercedes.