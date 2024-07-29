IT GETS WORSE: New Text Messages Reveal Another Troubling Update on Trump Assassination Attempt. “Two words describe the security situation at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13: hot mess. There are so many glaring flaws, and the ground is so inexcusable that it is fertile for conspiracy theorists. Can you blame them? The Secret Service is stonewalling and stacking sandbags amid intense scrutiny from lawmakers from both parties.”
