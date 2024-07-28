I WOULD EXPAND THAT TO PRETTY MUCH ANY NYT COLUMNIST, ACTUALLY:

In the entirety of human history nobody has ever asked David French’s opinion on how to be a man. https://t.co/G3NpfeDa2F — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) July 28, 2024

UPDATE: To people in the comments asking, yes, that is a real article by David French. Here it is. “Within the Kamala Harris coalition, there are men who can show a better way.”

Judging by this column, French doesn’t even understand what he calls “Trumpist masculinity.”

UPDATE: From the NYT comments to French’s column:

Dyed-in-the-wool Democrats are resorting to irrelevant arguments because the facts are against them. First, let’s dismiss the entire premise of the article. Hulk Hogan is a cartoonish entertainer. No one aspires to be him. They appreciate his entertainment. Harris made an appearance on Ru Paul’s Drag Race. But, Republicans are honest enough not to claim that Democrats think Ru Paul is the only way to be a man. Now the issues. Why don’t you talk about Afghanistan, the dead in Ukraine, Gaza, Israel Russia, inflation, the needless Biden Admin deficits, Biden admin’s poor performance relative to Trump as it pertains to real-stock-price-changes, Wage changes? Or why not talk about the record number of border crossings, medicine shortages? The strategic Petro reserve? Interest Rates? Perhaps it is time to drop our “dyed-in-the-wool” way of thinking and realize that Democrats aren’t the only way to be a voter.

Plus:

Agree with your headline but the problem is the democrat party answer to it ie wokeness ie male generational shame, discrimination, cancellation female privilege, promotion, preference (instead of equality) is not the answer. Which came first, Trump or wokeness?

