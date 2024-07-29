AND, JUST LIKE THAT, IT WAS OKAY TO QUESTION ELECTION RESULTS AGAIN: US, allies demand Maduro show his election receipts in Venezuela.

The U.S. and other democracies in the hemisphere are facing a high-stakes test on how they’ll respond to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s claim of reelection victory amid widespread accusations of fraud. The Biden administration is so far keeping its powder dry but has expressed serious concerns that the published results do not accurately reflect the will of the Venezuelan people. . . .

Neither the CNE nor Maduro have produced the receipts, but opposition observers claim to have the records from at least 40 percent of stations.

Those records show opposition candidate Edmundo González with about a 70-30 lead over Maduro.

“It’s simply not mathematically possible that Maduro can prevail in an election with González having won 7 in 10 votes in the 40 percent of voting tabulations to which the opposition had access,” said Jason Marczak, vice president and senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center.

