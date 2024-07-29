MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN IS ON THE OLYMPIC “LAST SUPPER” DEBACLE: “But its biggest sin was not blasphemy. It was that it stunk on ice, as most such efforts do. . . . And – and this is the most important part – it was designed to stink. Lousy culture like this is a power statement (‘look what we can get away with!’).”
