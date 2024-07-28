MEMORY HOLING THE TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT:
This is what happens when a monopolist dominates search and controls Americans’ access to information https://t.co/6k708cVFZ0 pic.twitter.com/Sb4DO1MKrZ
— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 28, 2024
MEMORY HOLING THE TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT:
This is what happens when a monopolist dominates search and controls Americans’ access to information https://t.co/6k708cVFZ0 pic.twitter.com/Sb4DO1MKrZ
— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 28, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.