WELL, GOOD: Shingles vaccine might lower risk of dementia. “Finding new ways to reduce people’s risk of developing these diseases is vital. This research, carried out in a large group of people, suggests that people given the Shingrix shingles vaccine might have a reduced risk of dementia.”
