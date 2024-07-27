EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Paris is hit by a ‘power outage’ – hours after city was battered by rain and transport system was brought to its knees by protesters…while backlash grows over opening ceremony.

Well.

UPDATE: When did France become a Third World country? “Food has become a major issue in the Olympic Village as the Paris Games are underway. Adequate food supply and uncooked meat are among the concerns.” Plus: “One British athlete told the Times that the food situation is chaotic compared to the well organized facilities in Tokyo.”