DEVOLUTION: Dimming the Torch: Lousy Law Student Joe Biden Passed Bar Exam on First Try, Unlike Kamala Harris.

But hey, she landed in the roses: “Indeed, Harris passed the exam on her second attempt and was admitted to the California State Bar in June 1990. Shortly thereafter, she landed a job as an assistant district attorney in the Alameda County prosecutor’s office in Oakland. It was there that Harris struck up a romantic relationship with California Assembly speaker Willie Brown (D.), a married man 30 years her senior. During their passionate fling, Brown gave Harris a BMW sports car and appointed her to posts on the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and the Medical Assistance Commission, earning her a combined $80,000 a year on top of her existing prosecutor’s salary, Politico reported. Brown connected Harris with powerful Democrats who would facilitate her rise in California politics.”