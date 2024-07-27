THE REST OF THE LIDDELL STORY: Thanks to Instapundit reader Larry who pointed out the superb documentary on Tubi entitled “Eric Liddell: Champion of Conviction.” I watched it and it is indeed, as Paul Harvey would say, the rest of the story. So it’s up today on HillFaith. It’s just short of an hour but is well worth your time.

Liddell had become a national superstar with his Olympic performance and could have remained in Scotland to bask in the glory and live the good life. Instead, he returned to China as a Christian missionary at a time when WWII was on the horizon.

Following Japan’s invasion of China, Liddell lived the last four of his 43 years in a Japanese internment camp. The Tubi documentary does a tremendous job of reporting how those terrible years showed what a genuinely great man of faith and conviction was the Scots’ great champion.