LEON IS GETTING LARGER: Carville Warns Dems: ‘The Ice Pick Cometh.’ Carville sounds pessimistic because he knows how poor Harris’ political instincts are. How poor are they?, I hear you ask. Harris still has this tweet live in her feed, more than two years after Jesse Smollett got convicted a second time for concocting the ‘hoax’ that Harris called ‘a modern day lynching.’ It’s not just bad political instincts, either — Harris just looks stupid. Someone buy Carville the strongest Southern whiskey available. And take away his ice pick.”