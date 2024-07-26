BIG BRASS ONES:

🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump to go back to Butler, Pennsylvania to hold another rally after the shooting at his last event there pic.twitter.com/Hs8QhBvP5b — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 26, 2024

Related:

🚨 BREAKING: FBI Admits Donald Trump was Shot by a Bullet: “What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle.” — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 26, 2024

This after Chris Wray made a fool of himself in front of Congress suggesting otherwise.