WELL, IF IT DOESN’T PEAK BEFORE THE ELECTION WE PROBABLY WON’T HEAR MUCH ABOUT IT: There Are No Good Options Left With Bird Flu. “Even with the spate of farmworker infections, the threat of bird flu to humans is, at the moment, considered low. Researchers are keeping an eye out for two red flags. The bigger one would be the virus’s ability to spread between people. All of the people who have tested positive in the U.S. were infected by exposure to sick cows or poultry, and they have not seemed to pass the virus along to anyone else. Symptoms have generally been mild, including respiratory issues, though several people have developed serious cases of conjunctivitis, or pink eye. (No one in the U.S., or globally, has died from this variant of H5N1.)”

We should hope it’s mild because the abuse of public trust by health authorities under Covid means that there will be much less public cooperation in the future. Of course, since the measures under Covid were mostly destructive and/or ineffective, maybe that’s not a bug, but a feature.