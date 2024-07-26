OF COURSE SHE DOES: Kamala Harris wants to keep Hamas in power.

Vice President Kamala Harris has made it clear that she wants to protect Hamas in ways that essentially would keep the terrorist organization in power in Gaza and that she will continue President Joe Biden’s policies that embolden and empower terrorists.

Harris offered a condemnation of sorts of Hamas after her meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a bit of throat-clearing before she articulated her actual position that Hamas should be allowed to remain in power.

“I just told Prime Minister Netanyahu, it is time to get this deal done,” Harris said of a ceasefire, which would allow Hamas to remain in power after the terrorist organization has promised to carry out more massacres like the Oct. 7, 2023, one that started this war.

She then pivoted to shaming Israel. “What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating,” Harris said. “The images of dead children and desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third, or fourth time. We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering. And I will not be silent.”

It is clear what the implications of Harris’s position are.