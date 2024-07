PHOTO-ANALYSIS: Why Andy Beshear will be KH’s choice for VP.

Traditional analysis would favor Josh Shapiro as providing needed help in Pennsylvania, but Kamala’s base probably won’t turn out for a Jewish running mate. Plus: “I don’t know anything about Andy other than that he’s the Governor of Kentucky. I tried googling his name and the first thing that popped up was ‘Andy Beshear issues apology to diet Mountain Dew after argument with JD Vance.'” Sounds promising….