FBI DIRECTOR WRAY: MAYBE IT WAS SHRAPNEL THAT HIT TRUMP, WHO KNOWS? YOU are supposed to know. YOU are the head of the FBI. It has been nearly two weeks. If the FBI doesn’t actually know whether a bullet hit the former President, it should be shut down. If the FBI does know and its director is lying, the FBI should be shut down.

As usual, I hasten to note that am not suicidal, I do not have any blackmail-worthy compulsions, and I do not have any information that would lead to the arrest and/or conviction of Hillary Clinton.