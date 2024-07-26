NEWS YOU CAN USE: Expert Reveals Vital Survival Tip if You Unexpectedly Fall in Deep Water. “On sudden entry into cold water, our bodies react automatically to heighten our alertness and adrenaline levels due to cold water shock. That makes us gasp, hold our breath and try to swim hard until the point of exhaustion. Overriding that instinct could save your life.”
