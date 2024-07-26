REMEMBERING OLYMPIAN ERIC LIDDELL: The 2024 Olympics launch today in Paris, a century after Scot sprinter Eric Liddell won the gold in the same city for an event – the 400 meters – that was a good bit longer than his specialty.

Liddell’s inspiring story was the basis for much of the great “Chariots of Fire” movie. But the flick barely mentioned the years after his Olympic win, years in which Liddell served as a missionary in war-torn China, including interminable days in a Japanese prison camp where he was especially devoted to protecting the children, many of whom were orphans. HillFaith remembers.