TONI AIRAKSINEN: What Project 2025 Says About Due Process at Universities: Students accused of sexual misconduct deserve a fair trial before suspension or worse. “Here’s some good news: If you have a son in college, this Project 2025 helps to bolster due process as a legitimate topic of contention related to Title IX. . . . Now that women are 75% of Ivy League presidents, 66% of college adminsistrators, and 60% of the overall student body, men find themselves outnumbered, with women administrators generally making and enforcing rules.”

She’s right. Consider subscribing to her Substack, as I expect she’ll have more pieces on this and related subjects.